According To A New Poll One In Seven People Don’t Like Christmas
You’re not alone if you can’t wait for December 26th to get here. A new survey in the U.K. found about one in seven people DON’T like Christmas.
55% of grinches were over the age of 50 and people who don’t have kids were more likely to dislike the holidays. People who don’t like Christmas also tend to be less religious and are usually single.
Women were more likely to say they feel stressed out during the holidays with 51% of women saying the holidays stress them out in comparison to 35% of men.