Accidental Shooting Injures Two at Waukegan Gun Range

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is under way after what police called an accidental shooting at a Waukegan gun range. The incident took place Friday afternoon at Caliber Gun Range, when a worker (identified as a McHenry man in his 50’s) accidentally discharged a handgun outside of the range. The bullet struck him in the leg, hit the floor, and ricocheted into the hand of a Libertyville teen. Both subjects were taken to the hospital for treatment, and both are expected to recover. Waukegan Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-4-22)