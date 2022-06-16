      Weather Alert

ABC announces fall schedule: Sophomore year of 'Abbott Elementary' joins 'The Goldbergs', 'Big Sky' with Reba, and more

Jun 16, 2022 @ 3:04pm

L-R — Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Iyana Halley from “Abbott Elementary” — ABC/Temma Hankin

ABC has announced its upcoming fall schedule: Wednesday, September 21, will kick things off with the premieres of The Conners at 8 p.m. ET, followed by The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary‘s return for a sophomore year, on a new night, at 9 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., Home Economics returns, leading to the premiere of the drama Big Sky starring country music legend Reba McEntire and The BoysJensen Ackles.

On Thursday, September 22, Station 19 returns at 8 p.m. ET, followed by TV’s longest running drama, Grey’s Anatomy, at 9 p.m. At 10:01 p.m., two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank debuts in the drama Alaska Daily.

Friday, September 23, will see the first live episode of Shark Tank at 8 p.m., followed by the first installment of 20/20‘s new season.

Sunday, September 25, will mark the return of Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 p.m., followed by an all new Celebrity Wheel of Fortune an hour later. The Rookie returns at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27, at 8 p.m. will see Bachelor in Paradise return for one night, followed by Niecy Nash in the spin-off The Rookie: Feds.

On Sunday, October 2, America’s Funniest Home Videos comes back at 7 p.m., and on Monday at 8 p.m., Bachelor In Paradise resumes in its normal slot, ahead of The Good Doctor at 10 p.m.

