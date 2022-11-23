Aaron Carter’s son turns 1 weeks after his tragic death

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Just over two weeks after Aaron Carter‘s tragic death, the late pop star’s son, Prince, turned 1 year old.

Melanie Martin, Carter’s ex-fiancée, celebrated Prince’s 1st birthday on Tuesday by sharing a video to Instagram set to “Happiest Year” by Jaymes Young and filled with special moments from the infant’s first year of life.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” she captioned her post. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”

Over in her Instagram Story, she shared a look at Prince’s Spider-Man-themed cake, which featured a photo of him and his father on the top. In another Instagram Story, Martin wrote, “…have to be strong for our son.”

Martin and Carter, who had an on-again, off-again relationship, welcomed Prince in November 2021.

Carter was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.