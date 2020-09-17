A Website Is Offering Up $13K to Lose That Extra Quarantine Weight
Get motivated to work off all of the takeout food you’ve been eating during the pandemic.
Total Shape announced they will pay people up to $13,000 to lose the weight they gained during quarantine.
The website will pick four people to try a different diet and to track their progress on social media.
Those selected will receive $8,000 and can potentially earn an additional $5,000 after reaching different milestones.
If you’re interested you can apply here. They want you to have a BMI (body mass index) over 30.