A Website Is Offering Up $13K to Lose That Extra Quarantine Weight

Jeffrey Randolph
Sep 17, 2020 @ 6:49pm

Get motivated to work off all of the takeout food you’ve been eating during the pandemic.

Total Shape announced they will pay people up to $13,000 to lose the weight they gained during quarantine.

The website will pick four people to try a different diet and to track their progress on social media.

Those selected will receive $8,000 and can potentially earn an additional $5,000 after reaching different milestones.

If you’re interested you can apply here.  They want you to have a BMI (body mass index) over 30.

 

 

