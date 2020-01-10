A Small Plant On Your Desk Really Helps With Stress
Today, there are apps, articles and many other ways to deal with stress. It’s nice to know a few old tricks will still work.
A new study found keeping a plant on your desk really can help if you’re stressed out at your job.
Researchers in Japan had about 60 people take small, three-minute breaks at their desk whenever they felt stressed.
Initially, none of them had plants. Each person was then given one small plant to put next to their computer screen where they could see it. Once the plants were there, the short breaks helped even more.
Heart rates were lower and anxiety tests were better.
Seeing the plant over and over all day made a difference but watering it and having something to care for also played a part.
Something like a small succulent works as the plants in the study were tiny and don’t take up a lot of space.