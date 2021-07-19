      Weather Alert

A New Survey Reveals 16% of People Haven’t Been On A Scale Since the Pandemic Started

Jeffrey Randolph
Jul 19, 2021 @ 10:59am

During the pandemic, people spent A LOT of time at home.  Getting exercise, being active and eating healthy were all harder to accomplish.

A survey done around the one-year anniversary of COVID 19 asked this question: How often did you weigh yourself in quarantine?

16% of those surveyed said they didn’t get on a scale at any time during the pandemic.

8% said they did at least once during the pandemic.  15% weighed themselves sometime in the past six months and 18% have done it in the last month.

Gaining 23% of the vote were those who weighed themselves “in the last couple of days.”

It should also be noted that 2% of people claim they have NEVER weighed themselves.

 

