A New Survey Reveals 16% of People Haven’t Been On A Scale Since the Pandemic Started

During the pandemic, people spent A LOT of time at home. Getting exercise, being active and eating healthy were all harder to accomplish.
A survey done around the one-year anniversary of COVID 19 asked this question: How often did you weigh yourself in quarantine?
16% of those surveyed said they didn’t get on a scale at any time during the pandemic.
8% said they did at least once during the pandemic. 15% weighed themselves sometime in the past six months and 18% have done it in the last month.
Gaining 23% of the vote were those who weighed themselves “in the last couple of days.”
It should also be noted that 2% of people claim they have NEVER weighed themselves.