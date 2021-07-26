A New Study Finds Springing Forward Affects Early Birds Less Than Night Owls

It’s been since March that we last shifted our clocks. A new study at the University of Michigan found moving to Daylight Saving Time was harder if you’re a night owl.
Researchers looked at different people with half being night owls and half early birds. What the researchers found is that it takes significantly longer for night owls to adjust to waking up an hour earlier.
Night owls took over a week to feel right again. Early birds were back to normal in about three days. When we fall back in November, researchers say it won’t matter what you are. Early birds and night owls adjust at about the same rate.