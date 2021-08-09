A Man Has Consumed His 32,000th Big Mac And Shows No Sign Of Stopping There

Donald Gorske has held the Guinness World Record for the most Big Macs eaten since 1999.
He recently got his record updated to 32,340. Gorske saves the packaging and receipts for every Big Mac so he knows exactly how many he has consumed.
The Fond du Lac, Wisconsin resident was in the Morgan Spurlock documentary “Super Size Me” in 2004.
Donald has averaged two Big Macs a day since this all started back in 1972. At the beginning though he was having as many as nine a day.
His wife says that his doctors say he’s in “pretty good health” with “exceptionally” low cholesterol.
Donald maintains an active lifestyle and walks six miles a day. He will often forgo ordering fries along with his Big Mac.