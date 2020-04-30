A Lot Of People Who Just Started Working from Home Love It!!!
More companies may let people work from home after this crisis is over. Some people are absolutely okay with this.
A new survey of people who’d never worked from home before the virus hit revealed that 57% prefer to continue working from home in the future.
People are missing their IT department. Of those surveyed, 53% said they’ve experienced problems during video calls including audio drop outs.
54% of new at-home workers had to upgrade their equipment. They had to replace their computer, buy a printer or upgrading their webcam.