A Lot Of People Who Just Started Working from Home Love It!!!

Jeffrey Randolph
Apr 30, 2020 @ 1:04pm

More companies may let people work from home after this crisis is over.  Some people are absolutely okay with this.

A new survey of people who’d never worked from home before the virus hit revealed that 57% prefer to continue working from home in the future.

People are missing their IT department.  Of those surveyed, 53% said they’ve experienced problems during video calls including audio drop outs.

54% of new at-home workers had to upgrade their equipment.  They had to replace their computer, buy a printer or upgrading their webcam.

 

TAGS
Survey work from home