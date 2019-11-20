A “Game Face” Can Make You Perform Better
A new study out of the University of Tennessee says when you put on a “game face” it really CAN help you perform better under pressure.
In the study, of the two groups that were part of the experiment the game face group performed 20% better than the control group.
Those who put on a “game face” also exhibited improved stress recovery in comparison to the control group.
“If making a game face has the potential to improve performance, we may find this concept can have application outside of the traditional venue of sports,” explains lead author Matthew Richesin, a master’s student at the University of Tennessee.