A Cher Biopic Is Coming To The Big Screen
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Cher attends the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" world premiere at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )
One of the most celebrated artist of our time is going to have their story told on the big screen!
On May 19, Cher took to Twitter to announce that a film based on her life is in development.
With an illustrious career spanning over six decades, Cher conquered the music world and found success in movies as well. As a result, she won the Best Actress award for her role in the film Moonstruck.
This isn’t the first time the “Goddess of Pop” will have her story told. The Cher Show was a success on Broadway resulting in Stephanie J. Block, who played the icon in the production, winning a Tony Award in 2019.
Cher celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20th.