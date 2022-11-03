A Boyband Christmas tour brings ’90s music icons together for the holiday season

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts)

This holiday season, several boy band icons are uniting for a celebration, dubbed A Boyband Christmas tour.

The festive trek will bring together ’90s and early aughts icons, such as Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.

Shows begin on December 2 in Bossier City, LA and will continue at venues all over the country throughout the month, before the final performance on December 23 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour,” Timmons said in a statement. “I’m such a fan of all the talent involved, I can’t wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits!”

Tickets for the 12-date tour are available to purchase now.

