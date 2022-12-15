$750,000 Bond for Gurnee Man Who Attempted to Meet Underage Girl

(Gurnee, IL) A Homeland Security officer is behind bars, after he reportedly attempted to meet an underage girl for sex. Eddie Murillo, who lives in Gurnee, is accused of striking up an online conversation with a girl he thought was under the age of 15. That girl, in reality, was an undercover detective. The 43-year-old was taken into custody when he went to a pre-arranged meeting place where he thought the inappropriate contact was going to occur, and was met by police. Murillo now faces one count of traveling to meet a minor, and one count of grooming. Bond was set at 750-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for next Thursday

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-15-22)