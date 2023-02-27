750-Thousand-Dollar Bond Set for Man Arrested After Antioch Search Warrant

(Via Antioch Police Department)

(Waukegan, IL) A bond has been set for an Antioch man arrested during a drug raid last week. Antioch Police along with the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group took Joshua Garcia into custody last week after finding various drugs in his residence including counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Ammunition and alleged counterfeit currency were also found during the search warrant. Garcia faces charges of possession, intent to deliver, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond for the 29-year-old has been set at 750-thousand-dollars…he’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-27-23)