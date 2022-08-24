Liliana

Looking for some real kisses, look no further! I’m also a water lover, whether jumping in the baby pool or trying to catch the water from the hose. I love rolling in the grass or the sand and if you give me a belly rub, I’m in heaven. I’m an active and fun-loving dog, hungry for affection and ready to show you how fast my tail can wag.

She is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Gary

I heard someone asking if I was a monkey, how funny is that? Yes I know I am a boisterous kitten, climbing up and hanging from cat trees, I am just having way too much fun. There is no stopping me, I love heights, I love climbing, I love all my roomies. I am guaranteed to entertain you if you are looking for an active kitten that loves climbing up on things. I definitely need a feline playmate and they make it easy for you since the second adoption fee is 50% off. The only difficulty may be to decide on who to adopt as a playmate for me!

He is about 5 months old, neutered, up-to-date on shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt