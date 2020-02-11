55% Of Americans Are Cheating On Their Partners With Food
(Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
A new survey shows that a majority of Americans say they’re cheating on their partner with food.
In the survey, 71% of people say they sometimes secretly make unhealthy food choices without their partner’s knowledge. 55% of those surveyed have even gone as far as hiding food from their partner somewhere in the house.
The results also show that 68% of those who participated in the poll say their partner has a negative effect their eating habits.
Also, 54% say eating well is one way to improve the health of a relationship. Another 54% say they believe eating well can contribute to improving the health of their relationship. It’s similar to those who think more sex can improve the health of a relationship.