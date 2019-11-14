50% of People Listen to Music While They Work and It Makes Them More Productive
According to a new study, 50% of people listen to music while they work.
The study reveals that it increases productivity and that people finished a task about three minutes faster when they were listening to music in comparison to when they weren’t.
The researchers say listening to music, “Affects mood and mental and physical performance . . . [and] the music can function as a sort of ‘white noise,’ canceling out potentially distracting ambient noise.”
The study also found that of those who listen to music at work, six in 10 are based in an office, with 49% either always or sometimes working from home.
So put those AirPods in and block out all of that nonsense from your coworkers.
