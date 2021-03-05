2nd Suspect Charged in December Beach Park Double Murder
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Second Arrest Made in Beach park Double Homicide After Gurnee Armed Robbery
Vander Tuuk 3-5-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee armed robbery incident led to a 2nd arrest in a Beach Park double murder. Police in Gurnee say Derenell Hill was arrested a couple of hours after the robbery Wednesday morning in the 35-hundred block of Grand Avenue. A search warrant was then performed on Hill’s residence and a gun belonging to Carlos Rodas Perez was discovered. Rodas Perez and his wife, Mercedes, were found shot to death in their Beach Park garage last December. In January, 34-year-old Timothy Triplett, Jr. of Waukegan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. Hill, also from Waukegan, has now been charged in the double murder as well. The 35-year-old is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond.
Barrington Child Battery Arrest
Vander Tuuk 3-5-21
(Barrington, IL) A Barrington woman has been charged, after she reportedly abused children in a church day care. Police say Ann Marie Dziedzic is facing several counts of aggravated battery to a child, and aggravated battery in a church stemming from alleged incidents at the Lutheran Church of Atonement in Barrington. A DCFS investigation into the 36-year-old was said to start in early February. Police say none of the victims was injured in any way, and that the church was cooperative throughout the investigation. A bond amount for Dziedzic was set at 50-thousand dollars.
New Gas Tax Likely in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-5-21
(Waukegan, IL) Despite little public support, the Lake County Board may soon add to the gas tax in an effort to improve infrastructure. The 4-cent a gallon tax originally started at 8-cents, before being compromised lower. The money collected is expected to go towards mainly road and bridge construction projects. Some County Board members questioned whether this is the right time to enact a new tax, as many residents continue to struggle financially under restrictions and job losses brought about the Coronavirus pandemic. A vote on the plan is expected Tuesday.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-5-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw Coronavirus cases hold the line, while deaths increased. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 115 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with 5 related fatalities, the largest one day total in a month. The bad news came with good news statewide, as both covid-linked hospital and ICU patients dropped again to their lowest numbers since records began last April. Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, saw hospital numbers stay flat, though test positivity increased slightly to 3.5%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-4-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations increased for the 3rd straight day in Illinois. Health officials say just over 93-thousand doses were given out in the Thursday update, over 10-thousand more than Wednesday’s numbers. Just under 3-million doses have been administered to Illinois residents so far, with about 7.5% of the state population considered “fully vaccinated.” In Lake County, that number is about 5.7%.