2nd Degree Murder Charges Filed Against Pair in 2022 Death Near Fort Sheridan

(Highland Park, IL) Murder charges have been filed against two people in connection with the death of a man near Fort Sheridan last year. Prosecutors say both Nicholas Caban and Jacob Firestone of Highland Park face 2nd degree murder charges in the September 2022 death of Matthew Ascaridis. Officials say the man had confronted Caban and Firestone over a loud party near his home, and a “violent confrontation” took place, leaving the 45-year-old dead. The 20-year-old Caban was later charged in an unrelated arson the following month, but is back behind bars on the new charges with a 2-million-dollar bond. The 19-year-old Firestone has the same bond. Both suspects are due in court today.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-17-23)