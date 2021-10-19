Gurnee NEEDS Your Help!!!

The Gurnee Police Department needs Lake County’s HELP! The Gurnee Police Department had both of their canines retire this year and they are in desperate need of the Aftermath K9 Grant and the only way for them to get them is with your involvement. Please, please, please share this page on social media, in emails, text messages, anything to get the word out! Anyone can vote no matter where they live and they can vote daily on Instagram and on the Aftermath K9 site. Voting is happening October 19th-26th.
The website can be found here.
Their Instagram is here.
-On the map click on Illinois.
-Find the Gurnee Police Department K9 photo and cast your vote!
-Share your vote on social media and don’t forget to COME BACK EVERY 24 HOURS!
-Follow Aftermath on Facebook and Instagram, like their daily post and tell them that you are voting for the Gurnee Police Department in the comments