So, “Billboard” has put out a list of the 21 best Christmas albums of the 21st century, so far. Here’s the list:
1. Kelly Clarkson, “Wrapped In Red”, 2013
2. Sarah McLachlan, “Wintersong”, 2006
3. Mariah Carey, “Merry Christmas 2 You”, 2010
4. John Legend, “A Legendary Christmas”, 2018
5. Pentatonix, “Christmas Is Here!”, 2018
6. Kacey Musgraves, “A Very Kacey Christmas”, 2016
7. Kylie Minogue, “Kylie Christmas”, 2015
8. Sufjan Stevens, “Songs for Christmas”, 2006
9. Tori Amos, “Midwinter Graces”, 2009
10. Diana Krall, “Christmas Songs”, 2005
11. Bette Midler, “Cool Yule”, 2006
12. Tracey Thorn, “Tinsel and Lights”, 2012
13. Annie Lennox, “A Christmas Cornucopia”, 2010
14. She & Him, “A Very She & Him Christmas”, 2011
15. Jessie J, “This Christmas Day”, 2018
16. Bob Dylan, “Christmas in the Heart”, 2009
17. Justin Bieber, “Under the Mistletoe”, 2011
18. Taylor Swift, “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection”, 2007
19. Destiny’s Child, “8 Days of Christmas”, 2001
20. Michael Bublé, “Christmas”, 2011
21. Ariana Grande, “Christmas & Chill”, 2015