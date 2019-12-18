      Weather Alert

21 best Christmas albums of the 21st century!

Tommy B.
Dec 18, 2019 @ 4:59pm

So, “Billboard” has put out a list of the 21 best Christmas albums of the 21st century, so far.  Here’s the list:

1.  Kelly Clarkson“Wrapped In Red”, 2013

2.  Sarah McLachlan“Wintersong”, 2006

3.  Mariah Carey“Merry Christmas 2 You”, 2010

4.  John Legend“A Legendary Christmas”, 2018

5.  Pentatonix“Christmas Is Here!”, 2018

6.  Kacey Musgraves“A Very Kacey Christmas”, 2016

7.  Kylie Minogue“Kylie Christmas”, 2015

8.  Sufjan Stevens“Songs for Christmas”, 2006

9.  Tori Amos“Midwinter Graces”, 2009

10.  Diana Krall“Christmas Songs”, 2005

11.  Bette Midler“Cool Yule”, 2006

12.  Tracey Thorn“Tinsel and Lights”, 2012

13.  Annie Lennox“A Christmas Cornucopia”, 2010

14.  She & Him“A Very She & Him Christmas”, 2011

15.  Jessie J“This Christmas Day”, 2018

16.  Bob Dylan“Christmas in the Heart”, 2009

17.  Justin Bieber“Under the Mistletoe”, 2011

18.  Taylor Swift“The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection”, 2007

19.  Destiny’s Child“8 Days of Christmas”, 2001

20.  Michael Bublé“Christmas”, 2011

21.  Ariana Grande“Christmas & Chill”, 2015