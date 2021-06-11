Sketch Released of Possible Suspect in Beach Park Assault

Sketch Released in Beach Park Sexual Assault
Vander Tuuk 6-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) A sketch has been released, detailing the suspect in a Beach Park sexual assault. The incident took place on Monday evening, when a 16-year-old girl was attacked on the Robert McClory Bike Path just north of Yorkhouse Road. A perimeter and K9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect has been described as an African American man, in his late teens or early twenties, around 5’11” with a slender build, and numerous metallic barrettes in his hair. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Waukegan Shooting Under Investigation
Vander Tuuk 6-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after one person was shot multiple times. Officials say they were called to the 23-hundred block of N. Elmwood Avenue on Wednesday night, and arrived to find a male with bullet wounds to the head and shoulder. The victim is expected to survive, though he is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation…and is only being identified as a Waukegan male in his 20’s. Authorities say the shooting happened in a parking lot, though no motive has been established. No arrests have been announced.
Homicide Suspect Facing New Charges
Vander Tuuk 6-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man already behind bars for his alleged involvement in a Beach Park double homicide, is now facing new charges for an unrelated incident. Derenell Hill is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond in the December 2020 shooting deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez and his wife Mercedes Rodas. Hill has also now been connected to an armed robbery incident at a Beach Park business 16 days after the slayings. Based on the evidence, prosecutors and a Grand Jury approved charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon against the 35-year-old. He’s due in court next week.
The Other Homicide Suspect Faces Different Indictment
Vander Tuuk 6-11-21
(Waukegan, IL) One of the two suspects in a Beach Park double murder, has had charges against him modified. Timothy D. Triplett Jr. is accused, along with Derenell Hill, with the December 2020 killings of Carlos Rodas Perez and his wife Mercedes Rodas. Triplett was originally facing two counts of first degree murder, but prosecutors added four additional counts this week. The added charges come from allegations that the 34-year-old was responsible for discharging a firearm during the murders. Bond for Triplett remains 5-million-dollars. He is due in court in August.
Illinois Hits 100% Capacity Reopening Today
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-11-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois hit a milestone today (Friday). The state lifts all capacity limits on bars, restaurants, businesses and other venues, some 15 months after the first stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois health department says more than 68% of Illinois residents who are 18 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 51% of adults are fully vaccinated. Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing, but face coverings are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals. On Thursday the state announced a record low for Covid-related hospitalizations. Lake County announced just 6 new cases, and no fatalities.