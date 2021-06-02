Wauconda Man Charged in Cook County Fight, Warrants Catch up to Waukegan Man

Wauconda Man Charged in Stabbing, Baseball Bat Incident in Cook County
Vander Tuuk 6-2-21
(Arlington Heights, IL) A Lake County man is facing charges after an incident in Cook County. Arlington Heights police say Dylan Chavez of Wauconda is accused of stabbing a female, and hitting a male with a baseball bat after a fight Sunday morning. Both victims are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries. Chavez was able to escape for a short time, but was picked up by Lake County Sheriff’s officials. The 22-year-old faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s currently free on bond.
Man in Jail for School Threats, Smacked With New Charge Behind Bars
Vander Tuuk 6-2-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man already facing charges for reportedly threatening a Mundelein school, is facing a new charge for an incident at the Lake County Jail. Steven Alvarado is accused of attacking an inmate on May 13th, as he was being booked on a charge of felony disorderly conduct for the alleged threats. Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli says Alvardo repeatedly punched a 39-year-old man in a holding cell, but that corrections officers were able to subdue him, ending the attack. The situation was reviewed by the criminal investigations division, and the 24-year-old Round Lake Beach man was slapped with a misdemeanor battery charge. Lake County Court records show Alvarado is due for a hearing on the original and new charges next Wednesday (June 9th)
Waukegan Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
Vander Tuuk 6-2-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is in the Lake County Jail after being picked up on an outstanding warrant. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Kyle Smith was picked up for domestic battery on May 27th in Waukegan. According to jail records, the 37-year-old is facing charges of domestic battery with bodily harm, criminal trespass to property, and electronic harassment. Smith is currently being held on a half-million dollar bond. He’s due in court this afternoon.
Judge Orders Early End to Blagojevich’s Supervised Release
Associated Press 6-2-21
CHICAGO (AP) A federal judge has put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis made the order on Tuesday. She noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors. Then President Donald Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence in February 2020. Blagojevich was arrested and charged in 2008 after wiretaps recorded him gushing about using his power to appoint someone to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat. He was accused of using the seat as a potential way to land a well-paid job or campaign cash. He was also convicted of trying to shake down a children’s hospital.
Coronavirus Vaccine Data Latest
Vander Tuuk 6-2-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials say over half of the adult population of the state has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The news came as Illinois recorded it’s lowest Coronavirus case count since March of 2020, and continued to see it’s lowest recorded Covid-linked hospital numbers since those numbers started being kept. Over 41% of the total state population, including children, have been fully vaccinated, or about 5.27-million people. In Lake County, over 282-thousand people, or 40.3% of the county population are considered fully vaccinated.
Illinois Senate Passes Bill That Could Shut Down Puppy Mills
Associated Press 6-2-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois State Senate has passed a bill that some supporters believe could shut down so-called puppy mills. The bill would allow pet shop owners to offer cats and dogs for sale only if they are obtained from animal control facilities or shelters that comply with state regulations. State Sen. Cristina Castro says the bill “is really to address the commercial puppy mill and to close that pipeline.” The bill passed in the final hours of the General Assembly session that ended early Tuesday, and now goes to the desk of Governor JB Pritzker.