Police Shooting Investigated in Waukegan, Kenosha Men Arrested in Antioch Burglaries
Grayslake Police Shooting Leaves One Injured
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Grayslake, IL) One person is in serious, but stable condition, after being shot by a Grayslake Police officer. The situation took place just before midnight Tuesday, when an officer opened fire on a reportedly suicidal individual, who pointed a gun at police. The gun turned out to be a replica of a semi-automatic pistol…and officials say there were no markings to indicate that it wasn’t a real gun. The 28-year-old unincorporated Round Lake man was hospitalized after the shooting, and has not been identified. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to investigate the incident…their findings will then be forwarded to the Lake County State’s Attorney.
Kenosha Men Arrested in Antioch Vehicle Burglaries
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Antioch, IL) A pair of Kenosha men have been arrested for allegedly stealing items from cars in Antioch. Police say 25-year-old Regis Flood-Span, and 31-year-old Martell Miller are accused of several burglaries in the Neuhaven neighborhood during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. Miller was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft. He was taken into custody on that warrant…then both he and Flood-Span were hit with three felony counts of burglary to a motor vehicle. Both men are due back in court next Thursday.
Mulch Fire Spreads to Lake Zurich Restaurant
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Lake Zurich, IL) What started as a small landscaping fire, ended up nearly destroying a Lake Zurich business. Firefighters say the flames started late Tuesday night in some mulch around a Burger King, and ended up spreading to the exterior and roof of the business. No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished quickly. The flames did cause 150-thousand-dollars in damage to the structure, but officials say the quick action of fire personnel saved nearly a half-million dollars worth of the restaurant’s property.
Covid March: Average Cases Up, Deaths Down
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois were up in March, even as deaths dropped dramatically. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show average cases in March statewide sat at 1,840 a day, compared to 1,624 in February. Deaths, however, were down from an average of about 46 a day in February to 26 a day in March. In Lake County, average cases fell in March, down to 87 a day from about 127 a day in February. Average deaths in Lake County for March were at 1 a day, down from nearly 2 a day in February.
Coronavirus Wednesday Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois reported about 26-hundred new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, along with 28 related deaths. Of those, 109 cases were reported in Lake County with one fatality. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, covid-linked hospital admissions fell, despite the recent uptick in state hospitalizations. ICU capacity sits at 61% and the positivity rate leveled off after a quick rise…it stands at 4.1%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 4-1-21
(Chicago, IL) Nearly 140-thousand Coronavirus vaccines were administered in the latest report from Illinois health officials. The larger tally pushed the state over 5.8-million doses doled out, with nearly 17% of the state’s population considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, that number has grown to nearly 14.5%. The Governor’s office says over 70% of the state’s 65 and older crowd have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a key metric in the next phase of reopening…but hospitalizations will have to fall before that “Bridge Phase” goal is met.