K9 Dax Makes a Save, Four File For Waukegan Mayoral Primary
Picture provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 376 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County, with six deaths. Region-wide, Lake and McHenry County saw a 4th straight day of falling Covid-linked hospitalizations, though ICU use continued its seesaw back up to 72% capacity. The area’s positivity remained relatively flat and currently sits at 14%. Statewide, just under 95-hundred new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 were announced, along with 125 deaths.
Four File for Waukegan Mayoral Primary
Vander Tuuk 11-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) With one election cycle now over, the next one has begun, with a focus on Waukegan. Current Mayor Sam Cunningham will have company on the ballot for the late February primary. Alderman Keith Turner, along with Calvin Mathis and Miguel Rivera have all filed to run for the Democratic nod. One independent, Alderman Ann Taylor is expected to jump into the race. There will be no primary on the Republican side. The winner of the Democratic nod will move on to the April 6th general election.
Lake County Board Passes Leaner Covid-19 Affected Budget
Vander Tuuk 11-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has followed neighboring McHenry County in passing a smaller budget for 2021. The 559-million-dollar plan is just about 13-million-dollas less than the 2020 budget, and is said to account for some leaner financing, due to the economic downturn caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. In addition to spending less, the County Board left the property tax levy flat. Some positional cuts and salary-freezes were also included in the plan.
K9 Dax Finds Battery Victim, Arrest Made
Vander Tuuk 11-25-20
(Beach Park, IL) K9 Dax is bring credited with a save during a situation in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the popular police dog and Deputy John Forlenza were called overnight Monday to search for the victim of a battery who was heavily intoxicated, and walked away from the scene. Dax was able to track the victim, who was without shoes and a shirt, to a nearby manufactured home where he was found cold and bloody. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, while the battery suspect was arrested. No further details were released.
Illinois: Fraudulent Jobless Claims Soar During Pandemic
Associated Press 11-25-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials say fraudulent unemployment claims have soared in the state as scammers direct jobless benefits to their own accounts. Record numbers of Illinois residents have sought some kind of jobless relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acting director Kristin Richards said that the Illinois Department of Employment Security “is experiencing fraud in an order of magnitude we’ve never seen before.” The agency says more than 212,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits have been filed with the state since March 1. About 169,000 of those claims were filed under a federal program tied to coronavirus relief.