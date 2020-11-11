Yang’s Lawyers Question an Alibi, Vote Totals Confirm State’s Attorney Race, Likely New Coroner
Mugshot via Illinois Department of Corrections
Yang Lawyers Ask For New Murder Investigation
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lawyers for a woman convicted of killing a Deerfield woman and her unborn baby, are asking authorities to reopen the investigation. Marni Yang is currently serving two life sentences for the 2007 shooting death of Rhoni Reuter. Prosecutors say Yang was obsessed with Reuter’s boyfriend, former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle. Yang’s defense, in their effort to get a new trial, are now questioning Gayle’s alibi. Lake County prosecutors haven’t officially responded to the latest motions, but did file a nearly 200 page brief back in February, saying Gayle fully cooperated in the investigation, and that suggesting he was involved in the killing was “salacious.”
Nerheim Concedes SA Race, Coroner’s Race Close to Ending?
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) One of the close Lake County races has ended, while another looks like a foregone conclusion. The Lake County Clerk’s Office added more ballots to the final tally on Tuesday, and like the last dump…they tended to trend to the Democrat side. With those new results, Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim conceded his race to Democratic challenger Eric Reinhart. In the Lake County Coroner’s race, Democrat Jennifer Banek increased her lead over incumbent Republican Howard Cooper, and has declared herself the victor. Cooper has not officially conceded, however, previously saying he is content to wait for the votes to be certified next Tuesday, before doing so…though that may change. The latest results can be found at the Lake County Clerk’s page through lakcountyil.gov.
Waukegan Man Arrested for DUI, Hitting Sheriff’s Squad Car
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is facing charges, after he reportedly struck a Lake County Sheriff’s unmarked squad car while under the influence of alcohol. Sheriff’s officials say Alan Ortiz made a wide right turn on Monday night, hitting the squad car that was waiting at a red right at Sheridan Road and Washington Street. Ortiz led the police car on a short chase, before hitting a curb which disabled his vehicle. The 28-year-old was taken into custody without further incident, and hit with charges of felony aggravated fleeing to elude, misdemeanor DUI, and other traffic violations. Bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials say the state added just over 12,600 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 79 related deaths. Officials started adding probable cases along with the confirmed ones earlier this week, but do not separate how many of each are in the daily count. Out of the Tuesday numbers, 648 cases and 3 fatalities came from Lake County. Region wide, Lake and McHenry County saw another uptick in Covid-related hospitalizations, but ICU use was down for the 3rd straight day. Regional positivity is now 14.1%
COVID-19 Forces Legislative Veto Session Postponement
Associated Press 11-11-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois General Assembly is postponing its veto session due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the state. State Senate President Don Harmon said the pandemic is no time to bring together hundreds of people from around the state. The veto session was scheduled for Nov. 17 through 19 and Dec. 1 through 3. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said the health and safety of the people who work for and serve in the General Assembly is paramount. He says the legislative leadership will monitor the situation and consult medical experts before scheduling days for the veto session.
North Chicago Man Picked Up For Downstate Warrant
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man has been arrested on warrants from downstate Illinois. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Lorenzo Cross was arrested on November 3rd at his recorded residence. The 24-year-old was wanted on 150-thousand-dollars worth of outstanding warrants out of Marion County, Illinois. Those were for aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a firearm. Cross was taken to the Lake County Jail, then extradited downstate to answer to his warrants.
Winthrop Harbor Smash and Grab Gun Burglary
Vander Tuuk 11-11-20
(Winthrop Harbor, IL) Police in Winthrop Harbor say they are looking for four suspects, who stole several guns from a hunting store. The incident took place just after midnight on Tuesday in the 200 block of North Sheridan Road. Video surveillance shows that four people exited a vehicle and used crowbars and other things to smash into the store, and steal 39 total firearms. Police say the entire incident took around 2 minutes. No monetary estimate of the stolen merchandise was given, and no injuries were reported as the store was closed when the break-in took place.