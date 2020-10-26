Waukegan Police Officer Fired After Shooting, Feds Involved in Probe
Waukegan Officer Fired, State’s Attorney Asks for Justice Department Review
Vander Tuuk 10-26-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Police officer that opened fire last week, killing one person and injuring another, has been fired. The Waukegan PD says the officer, who remained unnamed, was terminated for what authorities dubbed “multiple policy and procedure violations.” The October 20th incident left 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette dead, and 20-year-old Tafara Williams seriously injured. Also over the weekend, Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim asked the U.S Department of Justice to review the case, along with the Illinois State Police, who are already investigating. Nerheim said he wanted all available resources to perform a thorough investigation, which could lead to charges down the road. Body cam footage of the shooting is also expected to be released at some point this week.
Waukegan Shooting Leaves 3 Injured
Vander Tuuk 10-26-20
(Waukegan, IL) A weekend shooting in Waukegan left several people injured. Waukegan Police say they were called on Saturday night to the 300 block of S. Genesee Street, where they found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes. A 16 and 18-year-old male were found nearby with gunshot wounds, while a 22-year-old male was found with a leg injury that wasn’t gunshot related. All three sets of injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-26-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced 4,062 new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, with 24 related deaths. Of those, 145 of the positives and one fatality came from Lake County. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations were down, but ICU use was up. As for Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-related hospitalizations stand at 13, while ICU capacity stands at 50%. Positivity wise, Region 9’s 7-day average stands at 7.9%…with Lake County still hovering below 6.5%, and McHenry County around 12.5%.
Round Lake Park Man Facing Gun Charges
Vander Tuuk 10-26-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A Round Lake Park man is facing charges, for reportedly pulling a gun over a two week old road rage incident. Gomez Misael was allegedly confronted by an individual about the incident Friday evening, and responded by brandishing a firearm. Police were able to find the 22-year-old and took him into custody, finding a gun and two ammunition magazines in the process. Misael is facing charges including aggravated use of a weapon. His bond was set at 30-thousand-dollars.