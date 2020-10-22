Waukegan Police Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Hurt…Protest Planned

Waukegan Police Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Waukegan, IL) A police involved shooting in Waukegan left one person dead, and one injured. The incident started Tuesday just before midnight, when an officer approached a vehicle in the area of Liberty and Oak Streets. The vehicle fled before the officer could investigate. A short time later, the same vehicle was located by a second officer near Martin Luther King Jr. and South Avenues. When the 2nd officer approached, the vehicle began to reverse in his direction, at which point he fired shots that struck both of the vehicle’s occupants. The driver, a female in her 20’s, was seriously hurt but is expected to recover, the passenger, a 19-year-old male, died of his injuries. Neither are being identified, but Waukegan Police said both are African-American. Both officers have 5 years of service, the first being a white male, while the officer who shot is Hispanic. Illinois State Police are performing an investigation, and a peaceful protest is planned for tonight.
Sheriff’s Office Announced Armed Robbery Arrests
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced a pair of arrests, stemming from armed robbery incidents earlier this year. Deon Brown of Waukegan and Cortez Thurmond of Great Lakes, are accused of robbing a Citgo Gas station and a 7-11 in Beach Park back in August. Warrants for the pair were issued in September. Thurmond was transferred to the Lake County Jail in early October after he was arrested for an unrelated incident in Kenosha. Brown was taken into custody on October 19th. The 27 and 29-year-old suspects are both facing charges of aggravated and armed robbery, and both are currently being held on 250-thousand-dollar bonds.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Covid-19 positive tests increased by 4,342 on Wednesday, with 69 more related deaths. State Health Officials say of those, 142 positive tests came from Lake County with one fatality. Statewide, hospitalizations and ICU increased again. Within Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations increased by one, while ICU capacity continues to hover around 50%. The region’s average positive infection rate climbed to 7.7%, with McHenry County again skewing the region, at 12.5%. Lake County’s average infection rate remained 6.2% for the 2nd straight day.
Illinois Starts Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Surge
Associated Press 10-22-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) As Illinois is battles a new wave of the coronavirus, the governor is laying groundwork for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that vaccines will first go to health care workers battling the virus, long-term care residents and other vulnerable populations. But beyond that, he says the plan will take shape around what the federal government approves. Officials say a vaccine could be available by year’s end at the earliest.
Highland Park Child Luring Attempt Investigated
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Highland Park, IL) Police in Highland Park are looking into an attempted child luring. Authorities say the incident took place on October 20th around 5 PM near Braeside Road and Lakeside Place. A 12-year-old girl reported that she was approached by a silver Nissan Murano. The male inside the car allegedly asked if the girl wanted to go to Sheridan Road with him, she said no, and the vehicle drove off. The driver is described as a 30 to 50-year-old heavy set male with a medium complexion and dark hair. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Lake Zurich Man Dies in Schaumburg Fall
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Schaumburg, IL) A Lake County man is dead, after falling from a house in Schaumburg. Cook County officials say Ivan Koretsky of Lake Zurich, fell while doing some repair work on Tuesday afternoon. Medical examiners say blunt trauma to the head was the cause of the death for the 63-year-old. They have ruled the incident “accidental.”
Illinois Attorney General Announces Charges Against Gaming Board Employee
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Attorney General has announced charges against an employee of the Illinois Gaming Board. Kwame Raoul’s Office says Christopher Peterson of Chicago faces disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice in connection with a December 2019 crash in a state-issued vehicle, while he was off duty. The Illinois Attorney General says an investigation by State Police showed that Peterson did report the accident, but lied about the circumstances surrounding what happened. The 49-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is due back in court in December.
Waukegan Native Gets Naval Award
Vander Tuuk 10-22-20
(North Chicago, IL) The U.S. Navy says a Lake County woman has received honor as the Bluejacket of the Quarter. Yeoman 3rd Class Samantha Monreal was given the honor in an awards ceremony in early October. Monreal works at Great Lakes in the in the command suite, handling correspondence and scheduling for the executive and commanding officers. She also works as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate and Assistant Command Fitness Leader. The Waukegan native has worked at Great Lakes for the last year and a half, and has been a part of the US Navy for over two years.