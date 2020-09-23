Two Dead After Attempted Home Invasion in Waukegan
Waukegan Police Patch Provided by City of Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion in Waukegan. Waukegan Police say they were called to the 100-block of Frolic Avenue for a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found two males in the front yard…both were dead and showed signs of gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation showed that the deceased individuals attempted to force their way into the home…an altercation then took place, and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the males and at least one of the home’s occupants. The investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is considered open and active.
Waukegan Fatal Traffic Crash
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead. Officials were called on Monday evening to the intersection of Jackson Street and Keith Avenue for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a Waukegan male in his 30’s, was hospitalized, and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car, a Waukegan male in his 70’s stayed on scene, and is said to be cooperating in the investigation. Authorities say the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a major factor in the incident.
Out of County, High Bond Warrant Arrests Announced
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a man wanted in Will County. Bobby Jones was taken into custody on September 15th in Waukegan. Jones was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and violating a bail bond. The 57-year-old is currently being held in Will County on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. Sheriff’s officials also announced the unrelated September 19th arrest of Andres Leyva of Third Lake. The 29-year-old is being held on a 300-thousand-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and sexual assault.
Charges Announced Against Wauconda Teens in Armed Robbery
(Wauconda, IL) Police in Wauconda have announced charges against two teens reportedly involved in an armed robbery. The incident took place just after 3 AM on Saturday when three teen males were beaten and robbed by a group of other teens…some of which possessed firearms. Vehicles connected to the group were discovered on Tuesday in Round Lake Beach, and 9 juveniles were taken in for questioning. Police say many of them admitted to stealing vehicles in Lake, McHenry and Winnebago counties…and several were connected to the Wauconda robbery. Currently a 17-year-old male is facing armed robbery charges, while a 16-year-old is facing aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery, armed violence and mob action. Charges are said to be pending against other juvenile suspects.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials have announced 1,541 new positive Coronavirus tests and 30 related fatalities. Of those positives, 84 came from Lake County with one death. Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were up very slightly, while the two hospital regions that cover Lake County continue to be below 50% of ICU capacity. For the 3rd straight day, the state has seen a rolling 7-day positive infection rate of 3.5%, while the positivity rate of Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County), has fallen to 5.1%.
Illinois Revises Marijuana Licenses Process After Complaints
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has tweaked how business owners seeking recreational marijuana licenses can apply. The move comes after complaints that the process favored politically connected and rich applicants over minorities and veterans who were supposed to benefit. Recreational marijuana sales started in January. The Illinois law allowing such sales was touted for so-called social equity provisions designed to address racial disparities and other inequities in the decades-long drug war. However, some applicants say they were shut out. The state says rejected applicants will now get a second shot and can revise their proposals.