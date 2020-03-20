Death Toll at Four in Illinois, Lake County Coronavirus Cases Jump to 38
Governor Announces New Cases and Deaths From Coronavirus
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has announced three more deaths associated with the Coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to four. A man in his 50’s as well and a woman in her 70’s and one in her 80’s were the latest victims of the disease. The total number of cases in the state jumped by 134, and now stands at 422 total. Here in Lake County there are now 38 confirmed cases, and 6 in neighboring McHenry County. There have also been 2,729 negative tests performed.
Metra to Reduce Schedules (COVID-19)
(Chicago, IL) Metra has announced that they will reduce the number of trains they run, as the coronavirus epidemic has led to a smaller number of riders. The suburban train service says it will operate on an alternate weekday schedule starting Monday March 23rd, but will attempt to keep enough train cars to allow people to maintain “social distancing” protocols. The lines that will be affected in Lake County include the Milwaukee District North, North Central and Union Pacific North trains (UP North also affects Kenosha). To find out more about the alternate schedules, you can check out metrarail.com.
Suspect test kits seized at O’Hare International Airport
CHICAGO (AP) Illegal coronavirus test kits were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working O’Hare Airport. The officers intercepted packages containing the questionable drug kits Thursday after they arrived from the United Kingdom. Authorities say some of the “test kits” were marked as coronavirus tests, while others were labeled as tests for meningitis, MRSA, salmonella and other diseases. Chief Supervisory Officer Lesley Lukens is warning the public that testing for coronavirus is conducted only in verified state and local public health laboratories located around the nation.