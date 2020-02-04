Chicago Man Arrested and Charged with Waukegan Murder
Vander Tuuk 2-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced the arrest of a Chicago man, and charged him with murder. Back on January 10th, police made contact with a subject named Johnathan Wolfe, who told officials he had sustained injuries during an altercation at his apartment complex. The 62-year-old died of those injuries, more specifically head trauma, on January 29th. An investigation determined that a man named Nicholas Grandison was soliciting without permission at the complex when the pair got into a physical confrontation. The 32-year-old Chicago man is now facing first-degree murder charges, and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond.
Antioch Man Dies After Crashing Snowmobile on Lake
Vander Tuuk 2-4-20
(Antioch, IL) An Antioch man is dead, after crashing his snowmobile, and ending up in West Loon Lake. Officials believe the unidentified 40-year-old was driving the snow machine on the lake late Sunday night, when he drove into a thawed out spot in the ice. Rescue crews were able to get the man out of the water, and to the hospital where he later died. An investigation into the incident is ongoing by Lake County Forest Preserve Police and the Coroner’s Office.
Waukegan Police Urge Hit and Run Driver to Come Forward
Vander Tuuk 2-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are urging the driver that hit and killed a Zion woman to come forward. The incident took place last Wednesday, when 45-year-old Jenny Gaston was struck by a vehicle in the area of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue. Police say they are looking for a dark colored SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet or GMC. Investigators also say they would like the driver’s side of the story, or they will proceed with what facts and evidence they already have. Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Illinois Mistakenly Cancels Ex-Inmates’ Voter Registrations
Associated Press 2-4-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois election officials say they may have mistakenly canceled the voter registrations of 774 former inmates. The State Board of Elections on Monday blamed a “data-matching error” with the Department of Corrections. In Illinois, the voting rights of inmates convicted of crimes are suspended during incarceration but restored upon release. The error involves people who’d completed their sentences and been discharged. Officials say the records were included in roughly 126,000 shared between 2014 and 2019. Local election authorities have details so the registrations can be reviewed for reinstatement by Thursday, when early voting starts for Illinois’ March 17 primary.
Report: First Month of Illinois Pot Sales Netted Nearly $40M
Associated Press 2-4-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released data showing the state’s marijuana dispensaries sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational weed in January. Illinois residents bought more than $30.6 million, while out-of-state visitor sales totaled $8.6 million. Dispensaries sold over 970,000 products. Illinois was just the second state in the Midwest to launch recreational pot sales, after Michigan.