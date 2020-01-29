Two Seriously Hurt After Being Hit By Vehicle Near Lake Villa
Vander Tuuk 1-29-20
(Lake Villa, IL) Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Lake Villa. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Monday night when two people attempted to run across Engle Drive near Wildwood Drive. The pair was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound. A 45-year-old male sustained a head injury as well as other internal injuries. A 44-year-old female sustained broken bones. Both were taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Waukegan Man Picked Up On Outstanding Warrants
Vander Tuuk 1-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) A wanted Waukegan man has been taken into custody. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Luis Medina was arrested on January 21st in Waukegan. Medina was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as possession of a weapon by a felon. The 40-year-old is also facing other charges including obstruction of justice. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars. Medina is due in court in late February.
Great Lakes 4th of July Celebration Canceled
Vander Tuuk 1-29-20
(North Chicago, IL) An Independence Day staple in Lake County is taking the year off. Naval Station Great Lakes announced on Tuesday, that their annual 4th of July celebration will not take place this summer. Commanding Officer Capt. Ray Leung says multiple events scheduled around the same time (including a pair of graduations) made the cancellation necessary. He said any attempt to run the celebration during that time period, would lead to a less safe, and downgraded event. Base officials say they hope to bring back the 4th of July celebration in 2021.
Ex-Illinois Lawmaker Pleads Guilty in Red-Light Bribery Case
Associated Press 1-29-20
CHICAGO (AP) A former Illinois state senator has pleaded guilty to accepting around $250,000 in bribes for protecting the interests of a red-light camera company. Martin Sandoval entered the plea in an agreement with prosecutors during a hearing Tuesday, just one day after charges were announced against him. Under the plea deal, the 56-year-old promises to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations. Sandoval is well connected in the Illinois Democratic Party, and his decision to cooperate comes after more than a year of home and office raids against multiple Democrats, several of whom have been charged.