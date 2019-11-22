Waukegan “Demon Dad” Found Unfit to Stand Trial Again
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of locking his daughter in the basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon, is on his way back to a mental health facility. Randy Swopes has once again been found unfit to stand trial. This is the second time Swopes has been sent to a state facility for treatment and further evaluation. The 49-year-old is facing unlawful restraint and child endangerment charges. His wife, Katherine pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year…she is serving 30 months of felony probation.
Hainesville Man Arrested After Sideswiping RLP Squad Car
(Hainesville, IL) A Hainesville man has been arrested, after he sideswiped a Round Lake Park squad car. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Alejandro Gonzalez-Maldonado hit the squad Wednesday night as well as the vehicle it had pulled over. The involved officer was speaking to the driver through the passenger side of the vehicle when the incident occurred, and was uninjured. Gonzalez-Maldonado was said to be under the influence of alcohol, and had a 10-year-old child in his car. He’s not facing charges of DUI, child endangerment, violating Scott’s Law and more. He’s free on bond and due back in court December 18th.
Teenage Girl Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car
(Waukegan, IL) A teenage girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, after being hit by a vehicle in Waukegan. The incident took place on Thursday morning along Route 120 near Keller Road, shutting the area down through the entire morning rush. The driver of the vehicle was said to stop, and fully cooperate in the investigation. The incident is currently being classified as an accident.
Zion Police Investigating Shooting
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating the second shooting this week. On Wednesday night around 9:20, police responded to a shots fire call in the 17-hundred block of Joppa Avenue. Officials say several people were gathered in an alley, when a single person opened fire. One person tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, only to crash it a short distance away. One person was injured by gunfire and was briefly hospitalized, but refused treatment. Anyone with more information on the shooting is being encouraged to call Zion Police.
New Contract Officially Approved in Grayslake Schools
(Grayslake, IL) Both sides of a short teacher’s strike in the Grayslake schools have officially signed off on the deal that ended the one-day walkout. Teachers approved the final two years of their deal last week, while the District 46 School Board signed off on the plan Wednesday. Pay was the biggest sticking point in negotiations, and teachers and support staff will get raises both this year, and next year.