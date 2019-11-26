12-Year-Old Arrested for Threats to Woodland Middle School
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say a 12-year-old has been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, after an alleged threat to the Woodland Middle School. District 50 officials say students found a handwritten note on a bus, identifying specific students and staff members. The district then contacted police, who were able to quickly identify the student who wrote the threatening message. The 12-year-old’s parents were also contacted. That pre-teen’s charge has been referred to the juvenile system.
Buffalo Grove Murder Suspect Dies of Self-Inflicted Wound
(Edina, MN) The suspect in a double murder in Buffalo Grove is dead. Officials announced that Anatoliy Ermak died Monday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound received late last week. Ermak was in a standoff with police near Minneapolis, Minnesota when he shot himself. The 64-year-old was wanted for shooting and killing his ex-wife and her husband in a Buffalo Grove condo complex parking garage back on November 17th. The motive for the murders remains unknown.
One Rescued From Waukegan Apartment Fire
(Waukegan, IL) One person was hospitalized after being rescued from an apartment fire in Waukegan. The blaze broke out on Sunday night in the 700 block of Linden Street. Waukegan Fire officials say flames were coming from one of the four units in the building. Some firefighters worked on the blaze, while others rushed inside and rescued a man that was inside the affected unit. The victim suffered serious injuries and was last reported to be in critical condition at Vista East hospital. The apartment suffered some 40-thousand-dollars in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.