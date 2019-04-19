Win Tickets to DJEMBE!

All next week, Wes and Leah have your chance to win a two tickets to DJEMBE! at the Apollo Theater in Chicago!

BANG A DRUM, FEEL THE PASSION, ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Get ready for an unforgettable and interactive theatrical event, uniting us all in a joyous celebration of music, laughter and life. DJEMBE! The Show has wowed audiences and critics the world over…and it’s coming to Chicago! Fresh from a smash-hit international tour, DJEMBE! The Show is making its U.S. premiere at Chicago’s Apollo Theater.

Chosen by Oprah to lead her SuperSoul Sessions, and hailed by Chicago Tribune as “a different kind of show—one more in tune with audiences today,” DJEMBE! The Show is a chance to revel in rhythm with a world-class ensemble of performers, combining powerful storytelling and uplifting music into an unmissable theatrical experience. Come feel the energy, emotion and sensational beat of DJEMBE! The Show.