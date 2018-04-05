Who Is Shawn Mendes Dating?

Brian ZiffShawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin appear to be inching closer to coming clean about their relationship.

As People reports, Shawn shared a photo of himself and Hailey on Instagram. Their celebrity pals, including Paris Jackson, Kelly Osbourne, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Rita Oraand Julia Michaels, liked or commented on it.

So did Hailey. Also that same day, she posted photos on her Tumblr of Shawn from his upcoming appearance on her TBS show, Drop the Mic.

The two were first romantically linked last year when they were seen holding hands at a Halloween party, and then walking together in Shawn’s Toronto hometown in December.

The model, who’s the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Alec‘s brother, recently told People magazine of Shawn, “He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.”

Shawn is prepping for the release of his new album, following the release of his singles “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan.”

