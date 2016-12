Reserve your Golf Outing foursome’s place at the Waukegan Township’s 12th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, August 19th at Foss Park Golf Course. Space is limited; call Cheryl at 847-244-4900 to book today! Proceeds to benefit the Staben House and Eddie Washington Center with programs to empower the homeless to become self-sufficient.

http://www.waukegantownship.com/