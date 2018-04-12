Unique, Fun Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is an important holiday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep it lighthearted. If you or your mom aren’t interested in the sappy, cheesy aspects of Mother’s Day, she might appreciate these funny gifts a little more. They show lots of personality, acknowledge the challenges and triumphs of being a mother, and keep things fun. Year after year of flower bouquets, chocolates, and other stereotypical gifts later, you can try mixing it up and injecting some humor into Mother’s Day instead. Want to expand your search? Try personalized Mother’s Day gifts or shop by budget with the best Mother’s Day gifts under $25, under $50, and under $100. Shop the funniest Mother’s Day gifts below. View As: One Page Slides





Slang flashcards Get your mom up to speed with all the lingo that the “youths” of today are using. This game has 50 cards to help her understand what you’re really trying to say. Gift the Slang Flashcards, $10

An accurate desk sign Whether your mother is the CEO of her company, the house, or both, this sign accurately signals that she deserves attention and respect. Gift the Big Personality Desk Sign, $28

Wine socks The message is pretty clear: if your mom is sitting back and relaxing, make sure she stays that way. Gift the Wine Socks, $7.95

Animal sheet masks Who said relaxation has to be so serious? This pack of moisturizing and firming masks includes panda, fox, tiger, and pig varieties. Gift The Face Shop Animal Character Sheet Masks (10-Piece), $39.99

A coloring book that moms can really relate to The realities of motherhood are treated with wit and levity in this coloring book that's definitely not made for kids. Gift the Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book, $8.09

A juice cleanse she can get behind Made in collaboration with Pressed Juicery, Sugarfina's green juice gummy bears are made with apple, lemon, ginger, and greens. It's a strict daily diet, but we think it's doable. Gift the Sugarfina 7-Day Gummy Bear Cleanse, $23

An enamel pin with her favorite saying You know the argument was over once your mom pulled this classic reason out. Gift the Because I Said So Enamel Pin, $9

An enthusiastic t-shirt So maybe not all moms are perfect superheroes, and that's okay, too. This shirt's slogan will keep her modest. Shop the World's Okayest Mom shirt, $19.99

A tote bag with a funny quote These hand-sewn canvas-like bags are perfect for lugging around anything from beach gear to groceries. Gift the Mommin' Ain't Easy Tote Bag, $16.79

A unique neck warmer Though it looks a little ridiculous, this neck warmer is surprisingly effective. It not only stays warm for hours after you heat it up, but it also emits a soothing lavender scent. Gift the Flamingo Heated Neck Warmer, $28.39

A funny card There's nothing like a sobering reminder every once in a while to put you back in your place. Gift the Mom Texting Card, $4.50

A Gilmore Girls cookbook The most beloved TV mother-daughter duo eat some pretty great food in the show. This cookbook of easy-to-follow recipes is perfect for "Gilmore Girls" fans. Gift the Eat Like a Gilmore Cookbook, $14.77

A detailed pop culture cocktail diagram 49 great drinks from works of film and literature grace this fun and affordable print, letting anyone drink along with the characters. Gift The Cocktail Chart of Film & Literature, $29

A makeup bag This cotton canvas cosmetics bag admits that perhaps motherhood and eyeliner have more in common than we originally thought. Gift the Winging It Makeup Bag, $8.77