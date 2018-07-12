Therapy Thursday
By tom.bickham
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 7:07 AM

Can you help Clueless in Lake Forest? Here is todays letter…

Dear PBJ 5000,

I have a date tonight with a guy that I have been wanting to go out with for a long time. Last night, my friends came over to help me pick out an outfit. Two of my friends suggested I dress conservative and leave something to my date’s imagination while my other friend said I should dress provocative and sexy because it will draw him in. If you were me would you ‘leave something to the imagination’ or go ‘revealing’?

Sincerely,

Clueless in Lake Forest

#JimmyandLisaMorningShow

