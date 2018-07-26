Therapy Thursday (When do you say “I love you”)

Dear PBJ 5000,

My world came to a screeching halt on Saturday night.

My boyfriend of six months and I had a romantic dinner before taking a nice walk.

We were about to kiss when I blurted out ''I love you''.

He stared back without saying anything.

It was the most awkward several seconds of my life.

It was so awkward in fact that we haven't talked about it since.

I think six months is long enough to know whether or not you love someone.

Is the relationship over because he gave me the silent treatment?

What's the point of continuing if he doesn't love me?

I don't want to waste my time.

Has this ever happened to any of you?

What should I do?