Therapy Thursday (When do you allow your kids to have Facebook?)
By tom.bickham
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 6:15 AM

Today’s Therapy Thursday letter deals with kids and social media. Here’s the letter…

Dear PBJ 5000,

I am upset with my ex-wife because she gave our 13 year-old daughter permission to get a Facebook account. She didn’t discuss it with me first. My daughter’s Facebook page is now littered with bikini selfies and other suggestive photos. My ex says I am too conservative and making a big deal out of nothing. She says the pictures are harmless My ex-wife only sporadically checks the page to see, who our daughter is corresponding with. Should a 13 year-old have Facebook or be posting these kind of pictures? Am I too conservative? Am I right or is she?

Sincerely, 

Concerned in Gurnee

Can you help Concerned Gurnee? Comment below!

