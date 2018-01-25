Therapy Thursday w/ PBJ5000 (Fiance or Inheritence?)

Every Thursday is “Therapy Thursday” on the Jimmy and Lisa Morning Show, where we read a letter from someone in our area that needs your help. We have a resident doctor named PBJ 5000 who gives his best advice to our listeners every week. (kinda) Dr. PBJ isn’t always right, so we ask you to call in and comment below, especially with this letter….

Dear PBJ 5000, My engagement is tearing my family apart. Some of my family members dislike my fiance because they don’t feel he’s right for me or not good enough for me. One family member is threatening to remove me from their will which would mean I would no longer be entitled to a huge inheritance. The more I think about the money the more I’m torn over what to do. I love my fiance and want to spend the rest of my life with him, but I also want the inheritance because it is so large it is life-changing. I don’t know what to do. Fiance or inheritance? What would you do if you were me? Sincerely, Confused in Kenosha

