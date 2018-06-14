Therapy Thursday (Telling “White Lies” to kids?)

It’s Therapy Thursday! Can you help Guessing in Gurnee? Here is this weeks letter…

Dear Pbj 5000,

I am a father of three kids, ages 9, 10 and 14. My wife and I disagree over whether or not we should tell them white lies when they ask us questions. My wife says it’s okay to tell our kids white lies so their feelings won’t get hurt. I disagree and say now that they are older ‘honesty is the best policy’. My wife says white lies can be positive, boost self-esteem and boost self-confidence. That works great at home, but not in the real world. For example, my 14 year-old son is 5-foot-5 and loves basketball. He asked me if I think he has a chance to go pro? I quickly changed subjects. My wife would tell him that he’s going to be the next LeBron. White lies – good idea or bad idea when it comes to kids?

Sincerely

Guessing in Gurnee

