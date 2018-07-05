Therapy Thursday (Poor Eating Habits…)

Today is Therapy Thursday on the Jimmy and Lisa Morning Show! Can you help Grossed Out in Round Lake? Here is her letter…

Dear Pbj 5000,

Wow! I can’t believe I am writing to you about this. I took my new boyfriend to my family’s Fourth of July BBQ yesterday. We’ve been dating for a month and I guess I didn’t realize what a pig he is when he eats. He snorts when he chews, breathes loudly and inhales his food like someone is going to steal it. My family eats slow so he stood out among the rest of us. It was a disgusting display. So much so that I’m now considering breaking up with him. Am I overanalyzing and being too uptight or are poor eating habits a good reason for breaking up with someone?

Sincerely,

Grossed Out in Round Lake

