Therapy Thursday! (Love two people at once?)

Today is Therapy Thursday on The Jimmy and Lisa Morning Show! Oh No in Wauconda thinks she is in love with two people at once! Here is todays letter…

Dear pbj 5000,

I have been dating my boyfriend for the past year. Everything was going great until my high school sweetheart moved back to town. I recently saw him for the first time and instantly felt like I was back in school. The feelings are still there. The problem is not only do I love my current boyfriend I think I love my high-school boyfriend as well. Is it possible to be in love with two people at the same time and if so, how do you know which one to be with?

Sincerely,

Oh No in Wauconda.

