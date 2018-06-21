Therapy Thursday (Girls Night Out!)

It’s Therapy Thursday and someone in Lake County needs your help! Do you think Sketchy in Gurnee should be worried about his wife? Here is this weeks letter…

Dear Pbj 5000,

My wife and I haven’t talked since last weekend because She and her friends had a Girls Night Out last Saturday. They ran into a bachelor party before taking racy selfies with the guys. I found the selfies on my wife’s best friend’s Facebook page. My wife is almost 50 and took pictures with guys in their early 20s. In one shot, she grabbed a guy’s butt with both hands while in another, two guys hugged her at the same time! She claims the selfies are harmless while I say they are disrespectful, inappropriate and borderline cheating. She says I’m overreacting. Am I?

Sincerely.

Sketchy in Gurnee

