Therapy Thursday (Candy rewards!)

This weeks letter on Therapy Thursday has to do with a grandparent babysitter giving candy rewards? Is it a good idea? You decide…

Dear PBJ 5000,

My mother-in-law is watching my kids this summer. We got into an argument yesterday because she is rewarding them with tons of candy. I have asked her to cut back, but she refuses saying grandparents are supposed to spoil their grandkids. She is watching the kids for free and saving me lots of money. My husband refuses to say anything to his mother because he is a mama’s boy. She says I’m uptight, overprotective and need to allow the kids to be ‘kids’. I don’t think they should be rewarded with sugar. Who’s right– me or her?

Sincerely,

Concerned in Kenosha

