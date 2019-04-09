The Price Is Right Live comes to Milwaukee

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre so it might be time for a road trip.

I remember watching The Price Is Right and wondering what would happen if I heard “Jason Cornell, come on down!!  You’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right!”  I’m sure I would never leave the podium because I am horrible at guessing the price of almost everything.  I would dream about winning prizes like vacations, appliances or “a brand new car”!!  (I hope you just read that like a true game show host).  This could be my chance.  At least it’s not on TV so the only people that would know how bad I am at this game would be those in the theater.  I think I could live with that.  I may have to check out The Price Is Right Live so I can scratch one more thing off my bucket list.

