Summer Surveys!

Dress Code

A survey by Adecco, an employment services company, reveals that flip flops are the most inappropriate workplace attire for summer followed by miniskirts and strapless tops. 80% of women think miniskirts are inappropriate while only 61% of men agree. 76% of women, as opposed to 55% of men, believe strapless tops are inappropriate.

Kids Bored On Summer Break

A survey by Nickelodeon reveals that kids get bored just 10 days into their summer vacation. Other findings:

– 25% of kids get fed up with being told to clean their room

– 50% of parents look forward to their children returning to school in the fall

– 70% of parents find it difficult to keep their kids entertained during their summer break.

– 50% of parents try to keep their kids entertained during their summer break by playing video games

Biggest Beach Annoyances from a survey by the online travel agent On the Beach

1. Beach sales .. 21%

2. Littering … 18%

3. People smoking …

4. Loud music … 12%

5. Reserving sun beds … 11%

6. Insects … 9%

7. Noisy children … 7%

8. Heavy petting … 3%

9. Dogs … 2%

10. Nudity … 1%

 

Driving Pet Peeves

AA Insurance recently asked 23,000 drivers about their biggest summer driving pet peeves.

– littering … 34%

– slow caravans … 15%

– groups of cyclists .. 13%

– inconsiderate parking .. 10%

– lost drivers .. 7%

– loud music .. 7%

 

Summer Dating Survey

A survey by the online dating site Zoosk reveals that online daters are 21% more active in July and August than they are in May or June. Other findings:

– online daters send 18% more winks at the end of summer

– online daters send 21% more messages at the end of summer

– August is the second most active month of the year for female online daters.

Office Temp Survey

A survey by News Dash reveals that 47% of workers say their office temp is too cold during the Summer. Other findings:

– 17% of workers say their office is too hot during Summer months

– 40% of workers have secretly adjusted their workplace thermostat

– 50% of workers have complained to management about their workplace temperature

