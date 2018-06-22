Summer Surveys!

Dress Code
A survey by Adecco, an employment services company, reveals that flip flops are the most inappropriate workplace attire for summer followed by miniskirts and strapless tops. 80% of women think miniskirts are inappropriate while only 61% of men agree. 76% of women, as opposed to 55% of men, believe strapless tops are inappropriate.
Kids Bored On Summer Break
A survey by Nickelodeon reveals that kids get bored just 10 days into their summer vacation. Other findings:
– 25% of kids get fed up with being told to clean their room
– 50% of parents look forward to their children returning to school in the fall
– 70% of parents find it difficult to keep their kids entertained during their summer break.
– 50% of parents try to keep their kids entertained during their summer break by playing video games
Biggest Beach Annoyances from a survey by the online travel agent On the Beach
1. Beach sales .. 21%
2. Littering … 18%
3. People smoking …
4. Loud music … 12%
5. Reserving sun beds … 11%
6. Insects … 9%
7. Noisy children … 7%
8. Heavy petting … 3%
9. Dogs … 2%
10. Nudity … 1%
Driving Pet Peeves
AA Insurance recently asked 23,000 drivers about their biggest summer driving pet peeves.
– littering … 34%
– slow caravans … 15%
– groups of cyclists .. 13%
– inconsiderate parking .. 10%
– lost drivers .. 7%
– loud music .. 7%
Summer Dating Survey
A survey by the online dating site Zoosk reveals that online daters are 21% more active in July and August than they are in May or June. Other findings:
– online daters send 18% more winks at the end of summer
– online daters send 21% more messages at the end of summer
– August is the second most active month of the year for female online daters.
Office Temp Survey
A survey by News Dash reveals that 47% of workers say their office temp is too cold during the Summer. Other findings:
– 17% of workers say their office is too hot during Summer months
– 40% of workers have secretly adjusted their workplace thermostat
– 50% of workers have complained to management about their workplace temperature